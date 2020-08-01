The Colony City Council on Tuesday will begin discussions on the proposed tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The proposed rate is $0.655 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from the current rate of $0.66 per $100 valuation.
Tax bills, however, could be higher depending on property values.
Public hearings for the tax rate are set for Aug. 18 and Sept. 1, and the tax rate is expected to be voted on Sept. 15.
The council is also expected to order the council election for places 3, 4, 5 and 6.
Incumbents Brian Wade (Place 3), David Terre (Place 4), Perry Schrag (Place 5) and Joel Marks (Place 6) have indicated they plan to seek re-election. Wade, Terry and Marks have filed their application.
In addition, Megan Stoner filed to run against Wade for Place 3.
Council terms are for three years.
The council will consider ordering a special election to amend its charter to allow council members to receive $200 per month and the mayor to receive $300 per month. Currently they all receive $100 per month.
For the first time in weeks the full council will have its meeting at City Hall. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting had been done remotely.
Residents can attend the meeting, but city officials encourage them to watch the meeting remotely on thecolonytx.gov.
