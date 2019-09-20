dog patio
Restaurants in The Colony that wish to allow dogs on its patios won't have to go through as many steps for that to happen.

The Colony City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that repeals its existing regulations as it relates to allowing dogs on restaurant patios.

Joe Perez, director of community relations and programming, said the purpose of the repeal is to adhere to Senate Bill 476, which was passed during this last Legislative session.

The Colony previously adopted a process through the Texas Food Establishment Regulations in 2016.

“That's more stringent than what the state has adopted, so we can no longer have that requirement,” Perez said.

He said the main difference between the city's ordinance and the new state law is a restaurant will no longer have to go through a variance process to allow dogs on its patio. Dogs can be allowed there as long as it's not in an area where food is being prepared. The dogs must also be leashed, and the restaurant must still provide signage.

To provide clarification Perez said The Shacks has a dog park area of its restaurant where the dogs can be unleashed but must be leashed in any other area.

Perez said the city has roughly seven restaurants that have gone through the variance process to allow dogs on its patios. He said the city hasn’t received much feedback in favor or against it since it was implemented three years ago.

