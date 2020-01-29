Within the older part of The Colony are homes with mature, thickly topped trees.
But those same trees are also attractive to nesting birds such as egrets and herons. And as residents can attest, those birds bring with them noise and odor and leave behind a lot of excrement.
“Those are beautiful canopied trees,” said Pam Nelson, community services director. Until the birds find them. Then they’re not so beautiful.”
So the city of The Colony is encouraging residents to prepare for the upcoming egret season by trimming their trees, especially those located in neighborhoods adjacent to previous nesting areas.
Nelson said the area most likely to be impacted by egrets are the streets that intersect with Blair Oaks Drive, between North Colony Boulevard and South Colony Boulevard, as well as the streets that intersect with John Yates Drive, between North Colony and South Colony.
Nelson said the city put door hangars on approximately 200 doors in those neighborhoods to encourage residents to trim their trees.
“We’re trying to get people mobilized,” Nelson said.
City officials said trimming trees will minimize potential nesting canopies.
Officials remind residents the city won’t trim trees on private property. But they encourage residents to coordinate with their neighbors for a possible discounted price for commercial services. They also encourage residents to use licensed and insured contractors.
Upon request the city will provide a starter deterrent kit to residents who wish to thin and limb their trees to help keep the egrets away in the spring.
The city will also deploy loud noisemakers and a sound system that plays predatory birdcalls and sounds of distressed birds, the city stated.
Deterrent efforts must happen quickly before the nesting season, the city said, since the birds cannot be harassed after they have laid their first egg, per federal laws. The nesting period typically runs from March to October.
“Please encourage your neighbors to join the effort to drive these birds completely out of the area before they nest,” Nelson said. “To be successful, everyone must be committed to action and involvement. Based on the expansion of the rookery that was here last year, we expect this year to be even more challenging.”
The breeding period for yellow-crowned night herons typically begins in February. More species begin breeding in March – cattle egret, great egret, great blue heron, little blue heron and snowy egret.
Residents who begin seeing birds are encouraged to call the city immediately.
For more information, go to thecolonytx.gov/1057/Migratory-Birds or contact Nelson at 972-624-3958.
