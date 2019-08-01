The city of The Colony is getting aggressive … before the coyotes do.
Mark Cooper, animal service division manager, said the city is intensifying its efforts to educate residents about what to do and what not to do when they see coyotes in the city.
This comes as there have been several dozen reports of coyote sightings in the city over the last four months, Cooper said.
He said while there have not been any attacks on humans in The Colony this year, Cooper said The Colony is working with Frisco on sharing information since officials there dealt with multiple human attacks last year.
In addition the city has brought in officials from Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Denton County game wardens and United States Department of Agriculture.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the situation,” Cooper said.
That includes a heavy emphasis on instructing residents not to feed coyotes when they see one.
“The problem isn’t coyotes, it’s people,” Cooper said. “People feed the coyotes. We’ve been getting calls about people feeding coyotes, and we have video of it, too. When people do that, the coyotes learn that the two-legged humans are good for them because we’re feeding them.”
Cooper said that sets a bad precedent.
“The next time the coyote sees someone who doesn’t have food, it will become agitated enough to where it will go after them,” Cooper said. “That’s the mentality we’re dealing with, and that’s why we’re working with the professionals.”
Cooper said residents also need to make noise and scare away a coyote if it approaches them.
“We need to recreate the fear,” Cooper said. “Right now it’s not there. They have no fear of us anymore.”
Cooper said about 90 percent of the coyote sightings this summer have been at Bill Allen Park, which borders Frisco.
“But it’s really everywhere,” Cooper said. “There are a lot of dense areas in The Colony.”
Cooper said timing is everything. He said most of the coyotes in the area are around 6 to 7 months old and aren’t as likely to be aggressive. But he said the mating season begins in November and runs through February.
“They won’t be cubs anymore, and then it becomes a territory war,” Cooper said. “So it’s important to educate people now to recreate that fear so that they won’t approach humans in November.”
Cooper also reminds residents to not let their dogs off a leash in places like a park since they can be targeted by coyotes. He said the city is more likely to issue citations to violators in light of the increased coyote sightings.
Cooper also said residents need to remember that coyotes are a primary carrier of rabies.
He said those should all be enough for residents to take caution, but he said all too often they take pictures or videos of the coyotes instead of scaring them off.
“The only way we’re going to coexist is if we keep that fine line in place that says we’re dominant,” Cooper said.
