The Colony City Council is closely watching several bills being discussed at the Texas Legislature, including those that impact how the council can conduct its meetings.
Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Boyer updated the council on several bills. Boyer, who traditionally reports back to the council on legislation that can impact the city, said one of the main topics that caught his attention is legislation dealing with telephonic public meetings.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s existing orders city councils and school boards can conduct their meetings remotely, such as through the Zoom program. The Colony has been doing that since the summer.
“One of the issues you hear on that from the folks who oppose that is why should you have a public official having a public meeting when none of them are in public,” Boyer said, adding that those who oppose it want it to last only as long as the governor’s order lasts.
“But then again there is the convenience and the technology,” Boyer said.
While there has been no significant movement on that type of bill, the council decided Tuesday to continue having remote meetings while it’s allowed to.
“I like having that option for those of us who travel but also for those who have to get back from a different part of the Metroplex,” Councilman Kirk Mikulec said.
City officials said it will be a case where everyone participates via Zoom or nobody does. Brant Shallenburger, director of government relations, said there are technical issues with microphone feedback if some council members are on Zoom but others aren’t.
City Attorney Jeff Moore said residents would have to have the opportunity to participate in the meeting if the meeting is virtual.
“We still have to give them the option if we’re Zooming the meeting that they have the ability to … give input at the public comment section, via electronically or virtually ,” Moore said. “We have city hall here, but we would also have to have virtually for that input as well.”
In addition, The Colony is also watching bills, such as Senate Bill 10, that would impact a city’s ability to spend public money on lobbyists and advocates.
“If (city officials) wanted to go and talk to a legislator about a particular bill they couldn’t use city funds to do it,” Boyer said.
Cities traditionally hire a lobbyist or advocate to help follow and interpret proposed legislation and to voice their support or opposition to them.
Boyer said he is also watching legislation that would take away a city’s ability to issue certificates of obligation. He said any bond would only be able to be passed in an election in November.
“The authors and the backers of this don’t like a city’s ability to issue debt that isn’t on a ballot,” Boyer said.
