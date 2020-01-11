The Colony wins financial award

David Cranford, the city’s director of finance, and Mayor Pro Tem David Terre

 Courtesy of the city of The Colony

For the 23rd year in a row, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the city of The Colony by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The Certificate of Achievement is for the city's comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) and is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The award for financial reporting achievement was received by the city's Finance Department as it is primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

