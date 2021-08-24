City leaders in The Colony say the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year checks all of the boxes.
Tim Miller, assistant city manager, presented the proposed budget to the City Council last week and said it meets the goals of reducing the property tax rate, maintaining street, alleyway and sidewalk improvements, adding staff to deal with growth and keeping up with the market growth of full-time positions to recruit and retain the best workforce.
The city is proposing a tax rate of $0.65 per $100 valuation, a drop from the current rate of $0.655.
“Out of the last 20 years the council has kept the sales tax at least flat if not a quarter-cent or half-cent reduction in various years,” Miller said.
Miller said the average valued home in The Colony of $328,000 would have a cumulative reduced tax of $2,426 over the last 20 years if no tax rate changes had been made.
There are two parts to the no-new-revenue rate – one is the 3.5 percent a city can get up to from the year before that is considered new revenue but does not require a vote. The other part is a rate approved by voters if it’s higher than 3.5 percent.
“So you could have raised it by 7 cents, however we didn’t. We reduced it,” Miller said.
Homeowners whose home increased in value could still see an increase in their taxes. Miller said the valuation of the average home in the city increased to $328,000, an 8-percent jump.
With the new rate the city is expected to receive $39.2 million in property tax revenue, up from $34.5 million.
Miller said the certified tax roll for 2021-22 is $6.1 billion. He said that’s due in part to $141 million in new construction in the city.
Miller said the operation and maintenance (M&O) costs increased by 8 percent, in large part due to increased staffing for Fire Station 5 and the police department, plus employee raises and health care.
He said inflation on city projects increased by 5.4 percent.
“Everything is costing more now,” Miller said.
Miller said the city plans to add 21 staff members in 2021-22 for a total of $2.1 million. Those include six firefighter/paramedics, and for the police department four officers, one lieutenant and three communications officers.
There will also be four more public works street crew employees to help the city on its large volume of calls.
Miller said there are $29.7 million worth of capital projects proposed for 2021-22, including the building and apparatuses for Fire Station No. 5. The $7.8 million project is expected to be funded by the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. 2.
There are also $9.5 million worth of street, alleyway and sidewalk projects. That includes Phase 11 of various street projects. The roads on the list are Tucker Street, Miller Drive, Bartlett Drive, Tucker Street, Alta Oaks Court and Runyon Drive.
“We’ve got a million out there just for general sidewalk, alleyway and road repairs,” Miller said. “And we’re going to start looking at some of our asphalt streets for design and engineering so we can start doing some of those, too.”
Miller said the city is also proposing $4.1 million in a water quality maintenance and improvement study to address the odor and taste of water. He said the water is safe, but he said people may notice a different taste since the water comes from two different sources – the city’s aquifers and Dallas Water Utilities.
Miller said the budget includes a blended payroll increase of 2.5 percent. Employees making over $75,000 will receive a 2-percent raise, and those making under $75,000 will receive a 3-percent raise.
He said the city is planning on a health insurance premium increase of 10 percent.
The council will vote on the budget Sept. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.