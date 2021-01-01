The new year is expected to bring the end of several major road projects in North Texas and the beginning of others.
The Sam Rayburn Tollway addition of a fourth lane in each direction is scheduled to be complete in late 2021, according to Michael Rey, North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) media relations manager.
Rey said the addition of a fourth lane in each direction on President George Bush Turnpike from Interstate 35E to Belt Line Road is scheduled to be complete in late 2021.
To the north, one of most significant road projects to begin next year is US 380.
In January, crews are expected to begin a project from Loop 288 in Denton to the US 380/US 377 intersection to add medians, left-turn lanes and right-turn lanes and to re-stripe the existing lanes for shared use.
An even bigger project is planned for the highway later in the year. TxDOT expects to go out for bid on a project that will widen US 380 from four to six lanes from US 377 to County Road 26 in Collin County. There will be grade separations at FM 423, FM 720, Navo Road, Teel Parkway and Legacy Drive.
Emily McCann, public information officer for TxDOT, said this will be important to improve the traffic flow on US 380 as motorists who are not going to the intersections will be able to drive straight through on US 380.
“The US 380 improvement project kicking off in 2021 will improve mobility by widening and increasing the number of travel lanes and adding grade separations at several major intersections,” McCann said. “This project will also create a more pedestrian friendly corridor with safer access to businesses and schools with the addition of medians and sidewalks.”
The project is expected to begin in August.
Among the most significant TxDOT projects in Collin County expected to wrap up in 2021 is a project on SH 289 at the President George Bush Turnpike. The project will widen the bridge to provide two left-turn lanes for the PGBT entrance ramp and widen the southbound turn lane at PGBT.
The project is expected to be complete in March.
