The new year will bring forward some much-needed road construction projects in The Colony and the surrounding areas.
There are two sets of projects set for 2020 in The Colony, including the resurfacing of streets in the Eastvale subdivision. This is phase 1 of a project to address streets in the subdivision.
In 2020 the roads expected to be resurfaced are: Cedar Street, Haven Hill Drive, Lakeview Drive, Laurel Court, North Horseshoe Drive (from Bevily Ddrive to Lakeland Drive), North Shore Drive (from Lakeview to Willow Court), Sunset Circle and Willow.
“The surface of the asphalt streets in Eastvale are deteriorating, and some settlement has been observed on several streets within the subdivision,” said Ron Hartline, director of engineering.
In addition, 2020 should see the completion of other concrete roads that are part of the ongoing Capital Improvement Street Reconstruction Program.
These roads are: Darby Lane from Strickland Avenue to Hetherington Place, Thompson Drive from Blair Oaks Drive to John Yates Drive, Baker Drive from Petit Street to Morning Star Drive and Blue Glen Drive from Amhurst Lane to Clover Valley Drive. Hartline said that includes Blue Glen Court and Blue Glen Circle.
Hartline said these streets should be complete by August.
Collin County
One of the most impactful project completions is expected to be US 75 from the President George Bush Turnpike to SH 121. The $1.9 million project, which includes the full depth repair of the roadway, began in May and is expected to be complete by March, 2020.
TxDOT officials said it's approximately 55 percent complete.
“Crews are over halfway complete with pavement repairs on US 75 between PGBT and SH 121 in Collin County,” said Emily McCann, public information officer for TxDOT. “It’s important to maintain existing roadways by improving the structural integrity of the pavement. This makes for a safe and smooth ride for drivers.”
