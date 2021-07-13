Two people are displaced after a fire destroyed a house Monday evening on the east side of The Colony.
The Colony Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Reed Drive.
Fire Chief Scott Thompson said one person was home at the time of the fire and made it out of the house safely. There were no injuries reported, but the house is not inhabitable.
“There was significant damage to the structure and the contents,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the house fire likely began as an accidental grease fire in the kitchen.
The scene was cleared by 7 p.m.
