Texas Woman's University
Courtesy of Texas Woman's University

Texas Woman’s University has launched a scholarship initiative that entices alumni to return to their alma mater for graduate school so they can expand their skills or change their career path.

The Alumni Graduate Education Scholarship is open to all TWU alumni who meet graduate school admissions requirements and are not already taking graduate courses at another university.

The $1,000 scholarship would be applied toward the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. Additionally, the $50 application fee would be waived for scholarship awardees. Prospective scholarship applicants must apply for graduate education after May 17 at Texas Woman’s University and submit supplemental admissions materials and an online interest form by July 1 to be eligible.

“These are uncertain times and this program provides a great incentive to our alumni to help them gain new job skills or pursue a different career path,” said Monica Mendez-Grant, TWU’s vice president of Student Life.

The scholarships can be applied to most degree programs, including online programs and others geared toward working professionals. 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments