Texas Woman’s University has launched a scholarship initiative that entices alumni to return to their alma mater for graduate school so they can expand their skills or change their career path.
The Alumni Graduate Education Scholarship is open to all TWU alumni who meet graduate school admissions requirements and are not already taking graduate courses at another university.
The $1,000 scholarship would be applied toward the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. Additionally, the $50 application fee would be waived for scholarship awardees. Prospective scholarship applicants must apply for graduate education after May 17 at Texas Woman’s University and submit supplemental admissions materials and an online interest form by July 1 to be eligible.
“These are uncertain times and this program provides a great incentive to our alumni to help them gain new job skills or pursue a different career path,” said Monica Mendez-Grant, TWU’s vice president of Student Life.
The scholarships can be applied to most degree programs, including online programs and others geared toward working professionals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.