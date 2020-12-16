United Way of Denton County is reporting a dramatic decrease of 40% from 2019 in its annual fundraising campaign at workplaces across Denton County during the pandemic.
These funds are critical to supporting its work in the focus areas of Children & Families, Veterans, Mental Health, and Homelessness/Housing, as well as funding its network of nonprofit partners.
With individuals and families understandably concerned about their own financial futures in 2021, the decrease in workplace giving is not surprising. Yet, the need of funds to support Denton County nonprofits has never been more dire. The economic impact of the COVID crisis on the Denton County community has increased need by over 300% across Denton County nonprofits.
The existing federal relief made possible through the CARES Act, which Denton County Judge Andy Eads and the Commissioners Court prioritized to buoy the overextended nonprofit sector, expires on December 30, 2020. Without this funding, many local nonprofits will struggle to stay afloat.
“Given this decrease in giving from the community and without additional federal relief in 2021, our nonprofits will have fewer resources as we face the full impact of the pandemic fallout,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “Our nonprofits proved in 2020 they are a critical asset to helping our community weather the financial storm of COVID. For our nonprofits to be grossly under-resourced will have devastating consequences on thousands in our community in 2021.”
United Way of Denton County is sounding the alarm and asking for emergency donations from individuals and companies with any capacity to give. Go to unitedwaydenton.org/give or contact Kristin Jones at kristin@unitedwaydenton.org.
