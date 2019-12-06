It's going to cost a little bit more to enter Stewart Creek Park next year.
The Colony City Council on Tuesday approved a usage fee increase for the park, effective Jan. 1.
Pam Nelson, community services director, said it's been about 15 years since the fees have been increased.
Daily passes for residents is increasing from $7 per vehicle to $10 per vehicle, and non-residents will go from $10 to $15.
Annual passes for residents will go up by $5 and will increase by $10 for non-residents.
Another change is for the annual pass for seniors. Currently seniors ages 62 and older get into the park for free. With the change residents with a senior center membership can enter the park for free, or a senior resident who pays $10 for an annual pass to get into the senior center.
The annual pass for non-resident seniors will be $40, whereas it's currently free.
“It's a matter of people paying to use the facility,” Nelson said. “We took the approach of, if you have a membership to the senior center you won't have to pay to use the park.”
There would still be no charge for an annual pass for disabled veterans.
The last time The Colony changed its daily pass rate was in the 2005-06 budget year, and the annual pass rate last increased in 2007-08.
Nelson said a study of other parks in the region with similar amenities indicates that Stewart Creek Park's fees are slightly lower.
Nelson updated the council on several of the improvements to the park since the fees were changed. Among those are two new playgrounds and a basketball court with ADA access, a fishing pier, walking trail extension, courtesy dock improvements, upgraded and uniform park signage and upgraded picnic table covers. Others include courtesy dock improvements, shoreline erosion repairs, lightning detection system and irrigation with approximately 100 new trees.
A relocation and enhancement of the swim beach is expected in 2020.
The fee increases are expected to provide more revenue cushion.
“If we had the exact same number of sales in each of these categories for next year, we would looking at a $40,000 to $50,000 increase,” Nelson said.
Nelson said this year's revenue is around $160,000. She said the expenditures for the park, not counting capital improvements, is $158,000.
“So we're pretty much breaking even,” Nelson said. “But we've made some improvements, and we have some big ticket items planned that are going to be needed for the park.”
Nelson said one of those, within the next five years, is resurfacing the roads at the park.
“We've talked about a grand event pavilion out there,” Nelson said. “We've talked about putting a new gatehouse in.”
She said that will likely include an automatic entry kiosk and an extra lane to help with traffic flow into the park.
Nelson said better quality sand is expected to be used for the beach, and she said the city will likely increase its pay for park attendants.
In addition to the fee increases the council approved the park's operation hours during the winter months. The current times are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week all year. From Nov. 1 to March 1 hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“When it gets dark so early (in the winter) there honestly isn't much traffic in the park after 7 p.m.,” Nelson said.
Another change is closing the park on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day and closing it early on Christmas Eve.
