The Colony City Hall
File Photo

The Colony is moving forward with a veterans discount program, which was approved last month as part of its 2019-20 budget.

Assistant City Manager Tim Miller said during Wednesday’s special City Council meeting the city has already started sending out information about the program and that the application process will begin Oct. 16. He said the discount will begin Nov. 1.

Veterans who qualify and go through the application process will receive a 10 percent rebate on the water and sewer bill.

Veterans can apply for the discount at City Hall or online.

Those who choose to apply online will need to send the city a copy of supporting documentation.

There are seven forms of ID that can be used for verification: AMVETS, the Military Order of Purple Hearts, VFW, American Legion membership cards, as well as a military ID (DD2), a VA card and military discharge form, or DD214.

Miller said the utility bill will provide a line item of each charge on the bill, plus a separate line that shows the discount.

