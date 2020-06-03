Amongst the books, magazines and computers at The Colony Public Library is a chronicle of the city’s history.
For years it’s been captured in a set of VHS tapes.
But as VCRs have become more obsolete and the desire to share The Colony’s history has grown, the library staff has decided it’s time to make the stories more accessible.
The city’s Local History Committee is wrapping up a project to digitize 22 VHS tapes that contain interviews of some of the key figures in the city’s formation.
Megan Charters, library director, said there were attempts in the past to convert the tapes to DVDs, but there was a compatibility issue.
“So they’ve been at the library for people to check out,” Charters said. “We kept them because we thought it was an important part of the city’s history.”
Charters said the city has received funding to digitize the tapes, and the staff is in the process of uploading them to YouTube. That process should be complete in a couple of weeks.
The Colony was incorporated in 1977, and the library opened in 1982. Soon after, members of the Library Board decided to interview several residents to gain their perspective of the city’s history and progress.
“The members of the Library Board had a keen sense of the importance of documenting the establishment and development of The Colony and the services provided to its residents,” said Joan Sveinsson, who was library director at the time. “They were particularly interested in the concept of capturing interviews with the people involved in the process.”
In December of 1984 the board received a North Texas Library System (NTLS) Video Production Mini-grant, and in January of 1985 the project began.
Sveinsson said the Friends of The Colony Public Library produced the series. Katherine P. Jagoe was hired as historical consultant, and numerous local volunteers pitched in as camera operators and interviewers.
“One can gain a deeper understanding of the history of a community by seeing and hearing the people who were involved in its early years talk about the process, their experiences, and their hopes and dreams for the future,” Sveinsson said. “In 1984, the members of the Library Board and staff realized the time-critical need to capture that experience while these people were still available to be interviewed. This project provides a window to the past that could not be recaptured today.”
Some of the videos include interviews with then-City Manager Janice Carroll.
“That very in-depth interview provides a great deal of insight into the development of the city’s government and operations,” Sveinsson said.
Others include discussions with Dave Fox, who was president of homebuilder company Fox and Jacobs. The company purchased the land and built the homes for what would later turn into a utility district and ultimately the city of The Colony.
“The interview with Dave Fox is critical to understanding why this location was selected for development and his vision for the future of The Colony,” Sveinsson said. “Most of the other interviews focus on a specific aspect, for example, the establishment of school and library services, the battle for expanded area telephone service, and efforts for future business development.”
There is also a three-part compilation of interview excerpts available.
Sveinsson said she thinks the videos will be well-received by those who watch them.
“I think it might be the experience of ‘ah-ha!’ moments when something they have always wondered about is made clear through the words of the person being interviewed,” Sveinsson said. “Also, I think it is easy to take for granted all the services and resources that are currently available to The Colony’s residents today. These interviews provide insight to what life was like when the first residents moved in and the effort it took to grow the community while maintaining the quality of life that they wanted for their families.”
