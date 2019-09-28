The Colony will once again be the center of the LPGA world as the week-long Volunteers of America Classic is set to begin Monday at Old American Golf Club.
The tournament itself begins Thursday and concludes Oct. 6, but there will be events for fans throughout the week.
Wednesday the field for the tournament was announced. Among the 144 players set to compete for the $1.3 million purse are Sung Hyun Park, the tournament’s defending champion and the second-highest-ranked player in the Rolex Women’s World Golf rankings. She’s also ranked in the top 5 in the Race to CME and in the LPGA Money List.
Jeongeun Lee, the LPGA Rolex Rookie of the Year leader, is also set to attend.
Other notable players include Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park, Paula Creamer and fan favorites Brittany Lang, Gerina Piller and Angela Stanford.
For the full field go to voaclassic.com/final-field-list.
In addition to the tournament there will be several events throughout the week, including the first Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday. The summit will feature professionals and experts across a variety of industries.
The summit is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Tribute, 1000 Lebanon Road. Organizers said it will create a space to empower women, develop and strengthen skills, build networks and inspire long-lasting change.
Those scheduled to speak are Cynthia Marshall, chief executive officer at the Dallas Mavericks; Roberta Bowman, chief brand and communications officer at the LPGA; Kimberly Davis, chief accounting officer at Versant Health; Katie Kelley, vice chairwoman of Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank; and Rhonda Mower, vice president of culture and diversity, equality and inclusion at Volunteers of America.
The event will also include the Tribute Trail 5K, which takes place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the golf course.
There will also be a Mavs Kids Zone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Oct. 6.
The Volunteers of America classic is the only professional LPGA event in the state of Texas.
Tickets to the 2019 Volunteers of America classic start at $15, with kids 17 and under receiving complimentary admission with a ticketed adult. For tickets and tournament information, visit voaclassic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.