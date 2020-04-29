LPGA in The Colony 2

The Volunteers of America-LPGA Texas Classic is now set for Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

 

 Courtesy of LPGA

Tournament organizers alongside the LPGA announced Wednesday that the Volunteers of America Classic LPGA event will now take place Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 in The Colony.

Players will be vying for a $1.75 million purse, a significant increase from the previous $1.3 million purse. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 of this year.

“We are a proud partner of the LPGA and are very pleased to have the opportunity to bring this event back to The Colony, Texas,” said Volunteers of America CEO Mike King. “The health and safety of volunteers, spectators, players and everyone involved from the surrounding community remains our number one priority, and we will continue to look at event-week modifications and virtual programming where appropriate.”   

Golf Clubs at The Tribute will host the event for the third consecutive year on its Old American course while welcoming back defending champion and Texas native, Cheyenne Knight, alongside fellow Texas natives Gerina Piller, Stacy Lewis and others. The new dates for the 2020 Volunteers of America Classic sets up golf fans for two weeks of women’s golf in Texas with the U.S. Women’s Open taking place in Houston directly following the VOA Classic. 

“Golf Clubs at The Tribute are proud to host the best female golfers in the world again in 2020,” said General Manager Mike McCabe, “and we’re happy to work with the LPGA and event partners to finalize new dates for the VOA Classic that will allow as many Tour events as possible to be rescheduled this year.”

Event officials are working closely with the LPGA, local health officials and other resources to ensure that all guidelines and standards are met to create a safe environment for all those at the event.

For more information, visit voaclassic.com. Make sure to follow the tournament on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest Tournament news @VOAClassic.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments