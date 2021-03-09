The Volunteers of America Classic – the only LPGA Tour event in the state of Texas – is continuing to partner with the Northern Texas PGA Foundation through a series of competitions where youth female golfers can earn an exemption spot into the LPGA Tour event annually conducted at Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony.
The existing relationship between the Volunteers of America Classic and the Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA) remains key; together, the NTPGA Foundation is excited to continue to promote the sport of golf and engage with youth throughout North Texas, a press release stated.
The NTPGA Foundation focuses on five pillars: junior golf, college scholarships, inclusion, fellowships and military & veterans. The Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour is the flagship program of the junior golf pillar and its highest level of competition, the All American Tour, annually provides 36 and 54-hole tournaments for junior golfers with an advanced level of experience.
“We are extremely honored to continue our partnership with the Volunteers of America Classic team.” said Mark Harrison, Executive Director / CEO of the Northern Texas PGA. “The opportunity to provide one of our junior golfers a chance to compete at the highest level in professional golf helps spur engagement with the game and give back to our community. We look forward to providing our female youth with these tremendous experiences for years to come.”
In 2021, the NTPGA Junior Tour’s All American Tour Girls Series – an all-female series of tournaments – will again afford girls the opportunity to play their way into the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic. Last year’s Girls Series resulted in Brooke Morales, now a freshman on the University of Houston’s women’s golf team, winning the exemption and fulfilling a lifelong dream by playing in the 2020 LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic. Coincidentally, Angela Stanford, a former Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour member herself, was eventually crowned champion at the Volunteers of America Classic last year.
The Girls Series will start and finish at the Golf Clubs at the Tribute in The Colony, Texas, starting this spring. The series will culminate in June with the Volunteers of America Classic Girls Championship, featuring players from the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour, the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour, and the Legends Junior Tour. Further details and guidelines will be announced in March of 2021.
“To be able to play alongside the best players in the world is huge,” continued Harrison. “The career aspirations of many of these young and very talented ladies is directly in line with competing at the highest level, and the chance to do so while still in high school is both unique and truly incredible when you think about it.”
In addition to awarding an LPGA Tour exemption, the partnership between the Volunteers of America Classic and the NTPGA Foundation will provide further opportunities for females through golf during championship week. During the week of the competition, Golf Clubs at The Tribute will also play host to a Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifying event, a junior golf clinic, a PGA HOPE clinic for female veterans, and award a $5,000 college scholarship to a deserving female junior golfer.
“As a PGA Professional and a member of the Northern Texas PGA, I couldn’t be more pleased to help facilitate this enhanced partnership. Golf Clubs at The Tribute is extremely proud to be at the center of all these new opportunities for young women in North Texas,” said Mike McCabe, PGA General Manager at Golf Clubs at The Tribute.
For the team at the Volunteers of America Classic, the opportunity to help inspire the next generation of LPGA Tour players and expand its community outreach was something that fit right into the tournament’s mission.
“A focus of the Volunteers of America Classic is to grow the game and inspire the next generation of golfers in Texas,” said Tournament Director, Emily Podzielinski. “The partnership with the Northern Texas PGA allows us to achieve our goals and create champions right here in our backyard.”
For more information, visit ntpgajuniorgolf.com and VOAClassic.com
