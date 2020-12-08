The familiar faces will return to The Colony City Council.
Tuesday night Brian Wade, David Terre and Perry Schrag won secured their seats on the council during a runoff election.
Wade defeated Megan Stoner in Place 3 by receiving 83.5 percent of the votes, or 308 votes to Stoner’s 61.
Terre secured another term in Place 4 by beating Lauren Gunn with 84.2 percent of the votes (478 votes).
In Place 5, Schrag beat A.B. Martin with 82.1 percent (299 votes).
Wade has been on the council since 2014, and Terre has been on the council since 2011. Schrag has been on the council since 2002.
The runoff election took place because no candidate in any race secured 50 percent of the votes in the Nov. 3 election, which featured three-person races in all three places.
Joel Marks ran unopposed in Place 6.
