While members of The Colony City Council had previously had concerns about bringing in a splash park, water conservation efforts the city is making were enough to get their approval.
Tuesday the council voted 6-1 to approve a contract with Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Water Parks for the first phase of a splash park at Kids’ Colony Park, 5151 North Colony Blvd. The contract is for $824,983, which includes the splash park and shade canopies.
The splash park will be located adjacent to the existing playground in the field between the playground and Griffin Middle School.
Pam Nelson, the city’s community services director, said a splash park has always been envisioned, in both the Community Development Corporation (CDC) master plan and in the Kids Colony Master Plan. Plus, she said, residents have requested it.
“In 2019 we did a CDC and Parks Master Plan, and we had a city-wide survey in that process,” Nelson said. “The splash park was the No. 2 item that was requested in that process.”
Nelson said the concern has always been the amount of water consumption in a splash park. She said there are two ways to use water in a splash park – a pass through system and a recirculation system. She said the city plans to use a recirculation system, which she said can reduce consumption by 93 percent over a pass through system.
Nelson said it’s projected that Phase 1 water cost using a recirculating system would be approximately $6,350 a year compared to $255,673 in a pass through system.
“We’re doing everything we can to reduce the water consumption on this,” Nelson said.
Nelson also said the city plans to have a user-activated system to avoid running the water when nobody is using the amenity.
Council members said those efforts eased their concerns of wasting water.
“We have done a good job of being earth friendly in our city for years,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kirk Mikulec said. “And I like being able to show that even with this facility we are here, too.”
But Mayor Joe McCourry still had concerns and said the timing isn’t right in constructing a splash park.
“I still think even with the water savings, you’re still running out 100,000 gallons a month,” McCourry said, “and we’re increasing people’s water bills in order to keep up with our water and sewer situation.”
McCourry pointed to the water shortage issues in the state and across the country.
“I’m protective of our water. It’s our life blood,” McCourry said. “We have done so much to make sure we protect our resource.”
McCourry said he thinks the city is moving too soon on this because of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and the associated restrictions.
“We know that public swimming pools were among the last things to reopen,” McCourry said.
Nelson said the first phase of the project includes “switcheroo” connections that would allow the city to add taller, vertical elements in Phase 2.
She said the second phase would include expanding the parking lot, installing shade structures and restrooms and creating an outdoor fitness area.
The council also approved a contract with Site Source Inc. for the expansion of the pavilion at the park in the amount of $75,588.
The splash park is expected to be open roughly 10 hours a day and be available April through September.
Nelson said the splash park is projected to be complete by the end of the summer.
