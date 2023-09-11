Pamela De Santiago is the founder of Next Steps The Colony, which provides direction, resources and support in the community through three major programs. De Santiago has lived in The Colony for 21 years and has involved herself in the community in more ways than one. In her free time, De Santiago enjoys cooking, traveling, and reading.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
After growing up in Ohio, I moved to Texas in 1997 and have lived in The Colony for nearly 21 years. I am married to my husband of 23 years and we have two kids that have gone through schools here. My daughter is 20 and my son is almost 14.
Tell our readers a little bit about Next Steps The Colony.
We just reached our fourth year as an organization! Next Steps seeks to provide direction, resources and support to our community. We currently have three major programs that we run to provide services that lift up the individual members of our city.
What inspired you to start Next Steps The Colony?
I recognized that The Colony was lacking in good local support to help individuals in crisis. Although surrounding cities have services that may be available, transportation is a barrier for getting needed services. All that said, my faith has played a big part in starting Next Steps. I consider this an act of obedience that I never planned and certainly wasn't expecting.
What do you do in your role as executive director of the organization?
Much of my time is spent planning and seeking out new opportunities. I feel like my role is to present the needs of our clients to the community at large to allow them the opportunity to be more involved in providing direct support to their neighbors in need.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about helping others heal and live the best life possible. I am also very passionate about working together. I was once told that a community is only as strong as its weakest member. It is my goal to see this community rise by helping the most vulnerable!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Being a mom is my favorite role so I try to be as "hands-on" as possible with my kids. I also love to cook, travel and read.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
Honestly, my house but I am also a huge fan of The Colony Public Library. We have a great library program in The Colony.
What advice do you have for someone looking to get involved in the community?
Dive in! Volunteer as much as you can and involve your family. We have so many opportunities here. If you don't know where to start, email me and I will send you a whole list of places that would love to have your help, including Next Steps.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope I can lay a foundation of hope and giving that will continue long past my days of work here.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
There isn't a single non-profit that exists in a vacuum. We draw our energy to move forward from the support of the community. No one does this to be famous or rich, but from a true belief that things can be better. Find a way to get involved. You will be better for it!
