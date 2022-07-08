Since its founding, Next Steps The Colony has endeavored to equip residents with the resources necessary to overcome life challenges, and the scope of this mission will widen in 2023.
On Tuesday, The Colony-based nonprofit announced a new project called Shepherd's House, a pending transitional living facility for at-risk women and children. The sale of Shepherd's House, which is anticipated to open in 2023, was closed last week, and Next Steps received the keys on Wednesday, said Executive Director Pamela de Santiago.
“The market’s crazy, and the timing felt like it could never happen, but [we] ended up buying a house from one of our volunteers, so that was a real blessing,” she said, adding that the volunteer sold the house to Next Steps without listing it on the market.
While certain renovations to the property were already made, de Santiago says the foundation and flooring are currently being refurbished. One person even donated 1,800 square feet of flooring for the project.
The house will include multiple rooms, including a "family suite," a regular-sized bedroom with a smaller bedroom attached to it.
"The great thing about that is that you have to go through mom’s room to get to the kid’s room, so there’s a safety feature built into that that we weren’t really planning on,” de Santiago said.
While more steps are being taken in furtherance of the project, de Santiago said Next Steps has already hired a resident manager for Shepherd's House.
A volunteer work day for the project is slated for Saturday, July 16, and a "Game Changers" fundraiser will be hosted by Next Steps on July 29 to benefit the construction of Shepherd's House.
“We exist for the community,” de Santiago said. “Next Steps and Shepherd’s House really belongs to the people in the city, and we want them to have ownership of it; to feel like they play a part in making it go. We really only exist because of a need that exists in the city.”
