No injuries were reported but at least two homes were damaged by a fire in the early morning hours of Monday in The Colony.

Homes that were impacted by the fire were located in the 5200 block of Gibson Drive. Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 2 a.m., according to WFAA.

The fire impacted homes at least two homes in the 5200 block of Gibson Drive. Officials issued four alarms for the fire due to wind and heat conditions.

