Despite zoning ordinances mandating that two thrift stores in The Colony cannot be less than two miles from each other, a thrift store 1.2 miles from Thrift Giant received a specific use permit by The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission in a Tuesday meeting.
The proposed facility, a The Colony location of Celina-based nonprofit Grace Bridge Resale, also violated an ordinance stipulating that any thrift store located in a strip mall must be at least 25% smaller than the strip’s flagship tenant. The applicant’s facility was found by city staff to be 14% smaller than prospective co-tenant and fashion retailer Ross, located on 4711 State Highway 121.
According to city planner Keyl Groff, these ordinances were enacted because The Colony City Council was “concerned about having too many thrift stores within the same shopping center that it might change the character of that shopping center.”
Because the Grace Bridge Resale project did not meet these regulations, a specific use permit was required. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to grant it after roughly 25 minutes of deliberation, with Commissioner Randy Dull being the sole dissenting vote.
“I love everything that I’ve heard tonight, but you violate two of the three criteria, so I can’t support it,” Dull said to the applicant.
