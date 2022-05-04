Forty years ago, four women pledged to fight hunger in North Texas. These visionary leaders – Jo Curtis, Kathryn Hall, Lorraine Griffin Kircher, and Liz Minyard – began collecting and distributing donations of surplus food and grocery products through a network of charitable organizations across 13 North Texas counties. In doing so, they created The North Texas Food Bank(NTFB).
The significant growth ofthe NTFB’s Feeding Network since its inception mirrors the region’s persistent rise in food insecurity. Today, in Denton County, there are nearly 47,000 food-insecure neighbors – people who lack regular access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Of that number, more than 14,000 are children, giving Denton County a child food insecurity rate of 17.5percent.*
“As the North Texas Food Bank celebratesits 40th anniversary, we do so with deep gratitude for every team member, volunteer, donor, advocate, and especially the Feeding Network of more than 200 partner organizations who have supported the Food Bank and helped us advance our mission to provide healthy food to people in our community over the last 40 years,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.
Through the Feeding Network of the following24 partner organizations in Denton County, last year the NTFBprovided 4.3 million pounds of food, helping provide more than 4.4 million nutritious meals.
North Texas Food Bank Partner Agencies in Denton County
Denton
Feed My Sheep at Button Memorial UMC
Carrollton Friendship House
Christian Community Action
Cross Church
Cross Timbers Hope Center
First Baptist Denton
First Refuge Sanger
Foundation Communities
Frisco Fastpacs
Hands of Hope at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Heart Of The City Food Pantry
Holy Covenant UMC
Heart of the City West
Lake Cities United Methodist
Little Elm Food Bank
Lovepacs Aubrey
Lovepacs Denton
Lovepacs Frisco
Lovepacs Lewisville
Lovepacs LISD East
Lovepacs Little Elm
NTX Community Food Pantry
Salvation Army Lewisville
Shepherds Storehouse
“While providing immediate access to nutritious food will always be at the center of our work, we know that creating lasting change in the fight against hunger requires tackling the underlying barriers to food security,” continued Cunningham.
Many of the NTFB’s partner agencies also provide additional services that address underlying factors that contribute to hunger. By providing vocational and financial training, they are helping families create greater financial stability, addressing one of the primary drivers of food insecurity.
Over 40 years, these types of innovative strategies have evolved, but the mission to strengthen the communities by providing access to nutritious food has remained the Food Bank’s guiding light.
“With your support of the North Texas Food Bank and our Feeding Network partners, we can continue our fight and bring nourishment and hope to North Texans,” said Cunningham. “Please join us on this journey by directly supporting the work of Denton County food pantries and other organizations that are meeting hunger at its doorstep.”
To learn more about contributing, volunteering or advocating in the fight against hunger, please contact one of the Denton County community partners or visit www.ntfb.org/nourishnorthtexas. To find nearby food assistance visit https://ntfb.org/our-programs/get-food-assistance/find-a-food-pantry/.
