On Wednesday, Aug. 17, organizers announced that the LPGA's Texas stop this fall will now be called the Ascendant LPGA for the benefits of Volunteers of America. The tournament, which will be played from Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, is now co-sponsored by Ascendant National Title and Volunteers of America.
North Texas' LPGA event now has a new name and a new co-sponsor.
At Wednesday's event held at The Golf Clubs at The Tribute, host venue for the tournament, organizers announced that a field of 132 players will also play for an increased prize purse from $200,000 to $1.7 million.
And the field of players will be stacked, as organizers announced that No. 1 ranked Jin Yong Ko will play at The Colony course, along with No. 3-ranked Nelly Korda and No. 4-ranked Lydia Ko.
“We are honored and delighted to join the LPGA Tour family as a co-title sponsor of the Ascendant LPGA, benefiting America’s volunteers,” said Ascendant National Title President and CEO Len Franco. “None of this would have been possible without our parent company and partner Cypress Ascendant, and without their generous support and vision for this partnership. We look forward to expanding our presence in professional golf by supporting and empowering female athletes through our partnership. We are thrilled to host this world-class championship at The Colony this fall.”
Ascendant National Title is the national title and escrow company and the official title insurer of the PGA Tour.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
