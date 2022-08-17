North Texas' LPGA event now has a new name and a new co-sponsor.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, organizers announced that the LPGA's Texas stop this fall will now be called The Ascendant LPGA benefitting the Volunteers of America. The tournament, which will be played from Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, is now co-sponsored by Ascendant National Title and Volunteers of America.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

