A groundbreaking for PopStroke was held at Grandscape in The Colony on Tuesday morning, marking the addition of the miniature golf course’s second location in Texas.
PopStroke is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida and is an experiential golf and casual dining concept that merges mini golf and family entertainment with cutting-edge technology and casual dining.
"PopStroke was created to bring people together through the game of golf, regardless of their skill level or age," said Greg Bartoli, CEO and founder of PopStroke, in a press release. "We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests in The Lonestar State. This groundbreaking venture represents our commitment to connecting people by providing a unique experience that will resonate with the local community and visitors alike."
The course in The Colony, which is being constructed by Birch Construction, will feature two 18-hole putting courses designed to replicate a traditional golf course with synthetic turf that incorporates fairways, bunkers and a rough that is for players of all ages and skill levels. Each guest gets to keep a PopStroke TaylorMade commemorative ball with their round of golf.
PopStroke also infuses technology within the golf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for players. This includes the PopStroke App and jumbotron leaderboard.
The venue in The Colony extends beyond the golf course and will have a playground, an outdoor beer garden featuring classic outdoor games, a full-service bar and dining area, and a space for hosting events.
“A little over a decade ago, we made a concentrated effort to turn The Colony into a destination location,” Mayor Richard Boyer said. “A lot of people thought that was a silly notion and that we’re not in a position to really be seen in that light, but look at what we’ve done in that period of time. We are honored and thrilled to have PopStroke here. It’s going to be a huge success. Families will be able to come here and enjoy golfing right here in this setting with plenty of other things to do in Grandscape and The Colony.”
This extra dimension to Grandscape and the city will ensure that there is never a shortage of things to do in the area.
“Our vision continues to come alive as we bring unique, world-class entertainment venues like PopStroke to Grandscape,” said Jeff Lind, president of Grandscape. “By curating a mix of experiential retail, residential, office, dining and entertainment, we have built a destination unlike any other, where new adventures and memories await.”
PopStroke in The Colony is expected to open in February 2024 and marks the 12th venue for the brand.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
