A groundbreaking for PopStroke was held at Grandscape in The Colony on Tuesday morning, marking the addition of the miniature golf course’s second location in Texas.

PopStroke is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida and is an experiential golf and casual dining concept that merges mini golf and family entertainment with cutting-edge technology and casual dining.

The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer speaks to the crowd during PopStroke’s official groundbreaking at Grandscape in The Colony on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Development is currently underway for PopStroke at Grandscape in The Colony. 

