North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year.
Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone Star State and chose The Colony because the company loved the Grandscape development.
“It’s a great location for the first Portillo’s in Texas,” said Sara Wirth, the PR and Internal Communications Manager for Portillo’s. “It is a growing development that already has excellent traffic and co-tenancy. Plus, they have been great partners to work with.”
In the past few weeks, Portillo’s Food Truck, “The Beef Bus,” headed to The Colony to serve Texas residents Portillo’s Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and other menu items ahead of opening doors to its new restaurant.
This was the third time “The Beef Bus” has visited The Colony and this time, the company was holding job interviews in preparation for their grand opening later this year.
“We’ve actually brought our Beef Bus food truck to The Colony and other DFW locations a few times, receiving a fantastic response from the local community,” Wirth said. “We appreciate how willing fans are to wait in line for our signature Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese fries and more.”
In the coming years, Wirth said that Portillo’s plans to expand in Texas and long-term, can have at least 600 restaurants nationwide.
The fast-casual restaurant started in 1963, when Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Since then, Portillo’s has grown to more than 70 restaurants across nine states, with Texas being number 10.
“The people in The Colony and the greater DFW area have been very welcoming and openly shared their excitement for the new Portillo’s restaurant,” Wirth said “At Portillo’s, we ship some of our signature menu items to all 50 states via our Shop ‘n Ship program. Texas is actually the top state we ship to, so we know we’ve got a lot of fans in the DFW region and are excited to be able to serve them soon.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
