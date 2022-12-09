Portillo's.jpeg

Rendering of The Colony’s Portillo’s.

 Vallory McCormack

North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year.

Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone Star State and chose The Colony because the company loved the Grandscape development.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments