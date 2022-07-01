Mosquito/West Nile
As the city of The Colony continues its preventative control efforts to combat West Nile Virus, ongoing mosquito trapping and testing is taking place on a weekly basis throughout the city. This ongoing testing has resulted in a positive pool for West Nile mosquitoes in the following location: 

  • Baker drainage channel: Treatment area will include areas south of Carroll Drive and North Colony / north of Memorial Drive / east of Morningstar and Northpointe / west of the City limits. A map of the area can be found online at t.ly/na_X.   

A truck-mounted adult mosquito treatment will be conducted in this area today (Sunday, July 3). If inclement weather prevents the treatments from taking place that night, the treatment will take place the following night. The treatment will begin at approximately 10 p.m.  

If you live in close proximity to this area, you are advised to keep all people and pets indoors overnight and cover any ponds or pet watering bowls. 

The city will continue its proactive approach in prevention of mosquito-borne disease sources on public property. However, the best prevention for everyone in the community is through education and personal protection, especially for the elderly and those with health issues, by following the “4 Ds” listed below: 

  • Dress to protect: Wear long sleeves and long pants. 

  • Dusk, Daytime and Dawn: Protect yourself against mosquitoes anytime that you are outside. 

  • Defend: Wear insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or an effective alternative. 

  • Drain standing water: Eliminate any water that stands for longer than 5 days or treat water with larvicide according to the label. 

More information can be found online at t.ly/LIvZ. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

