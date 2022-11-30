The Colony proclaimed Purple Heart City.jpeg

The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer with city council members, MOPH TX Commander Tracey Brown Greene, and Post 21 Commander Mary Garcia at the American Heroes event on Nov. 12.

 Courtesy of Patricia A. Zuczek

American Legion Holley-Riddle Post 21 was instrumental in fulfilling the goal of having the city of The Colony officially proclaimed as a Purple Heart City on November 12, 2022.    

On the main stage at the annual American Heroes Festival, surrounded by nearly 3,000 appreciative local residents, The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer and Department of Texas Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Tracey L. Brown-Greene, presented proclamations stating, “the city of The Colony recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices of all Purple Heart recipients in defending our freedom and acknowledges those men and women for their courage by showing our support and honor.” 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments