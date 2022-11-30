American Legion Holley-Riddle Post 21 was instrumental in fulfilling the goal of having the city of The Colony officially proclaimed as a Purple Heart City on November 12, 2022.
On the main stage at the annual American Heroes Festival, surrounded by nearly 3,000 appreciative local residents, The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer and Department of Texas Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Tracey L. Brown-Greene, presented proclamations stating, “the city of The Colony recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices of all Purple Heart recipients in defending our freedom and acknowledges those men and women for their courage by showing our support and honor.”
Members of The Colony City Council assembled with the Mayor to witness the signing. All veterans in the audience were invited to come up to the stage to view this significant honor.
When a city is named a Purple Heart City, its leaders and the community accept a greater commitment to support and respect Purple Heart recipients and all veterans who served our country. Post 21 is grateful for the patronage given to veterans by The Colony and are also challenged to continue to be the front runners in building bridges between veterans and the esteemed community.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.