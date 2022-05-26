Plans for a 418-unit apartment complex in The Colony's Austin Ranch district are moving forward and now pending the approval of The Colony City Council.
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend a site plan for the project to the council.
The proposed apartment complex is called "The Lancaster" and, if developed, will be located in an 18-acre tract of land along the intersection of Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway. The subject property is located directly north of a mixed retail commercial development, which includes a 7-Eleven convenience store on the intersection's hard corner.
Apart from this development, The Lancaster's proposed site is otherwise surrounded by undeveloped land where future development is anticipated by city officials.
Applicant ML Clark Consulting, LLC is seeking to construct two buildings on the subject property, with one containing single-bedroom units and another two-bedroom units. One of these buildings will be three stories, while the other will be four stories, and the complex will be surrounded by 713 parking spaces, planning documents said.
If constructed, The Lancaster would be located adjacent to The Hudson Austin Ranch, another apartment complex that is also located along the intersection of Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway. Windhaven Parkway also links to two other Austin Ranch apartment complexes: Flatiron District at Austin Ranch and Thousand Oaks at Austin Ranch.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
