Work Grandscape 1.png

A rendering of the proposed Work Grandscape office development.
Work Grandscape is a proposed project that sits within the 440 acres of Nebraska Furniture Mart’s mixed-use Grandscape entertainment district.

The proposed office development includes three buildings that total 1.5 million square feet, aimed at being less of an “office park” and more of a “playground for professionals.” The developers are focused on making Work Grandscape an attractive corporate destination thanks to Grandscape’s nearby shops and amenities.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

Tags

