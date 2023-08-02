Work Grandscape is a proposed project that sits within the 440 acres of Nebraska Furniture Mart’s mixed-use Grandscape entertainment district.
The proposed office development includes three buildings that total 1.5 million square feet, aimed at being less of an “office park” and more of a “playground for professionals.” The developers are focused on making Work Grandscape an attractive corporate destination thanks to Grandscape’s nearby shops and amenities.
Once it’s fully completed, developers expect Grandscape to be one of the largest and most unique mixed-use real estate developments in the country. The mixed-use project will stretch across more than 400 acres and feature more than 3.9 million square feet of retail, entertainment, dining and attractions.
Cawley Partners, the developers of Work Grandscape, are aiming to have three Class AA high-rise office towers, each containing 500,000 square feet. Phase I will be 23 stories, and Phase II and III will both be 18 stories.
Building amenities include sky-level balconies, professional conferencing facilities, collaborative lounges, private fitness, coffee bars, and garage-deck greenscape. Work Grandscape amenities go hand-in-hand with other Grandscape amenities in that they both focus on being destinations. This includes multiple entertainment venues, high-rise luxury apartments, first in-market dining, outdoor lawn and stage, and more.
For the three high-rise office buildings, Cawley Partners is also working on clean initiatives, which includes enhanced HVAC systems with the highest possible filtration ratings, reverse osmosis water filtration, and integrated UV lighting for anti-viral or anti-microbial cleaning.
Since this project is still in its proposed stage, there is not a set date for approval or construction at this time.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
