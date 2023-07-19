Quartino Ristorante and Wine Bar, a Chicago-based authentic Italian neighborhood restaurant, pizzeria and wine bar, opened its first Texas location in The Colony on June 19.

A ribbon cutting for the restaurant was held last week at its new location in the Grotto District of Grandscape. Quartino Ristorante occupies two levels of indoor and outdoor bar and dining room seating and has a red-toned brick exterior with awnings.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

