Quartino Ristorante and Wine Bar, a Chicago-based authentic Italian neighborhood restaurant, pizzeria and wine bar, opened its first Texas location in The Colony on June 19.
A ribbon cutting for the restaurant was held last week at its new location in the Grotto District of Grandscape. Quartino Ristorante occupies two levels of indoor and outdoor bar and dining room seating and has a red-toned brick exterior with awnings.
“Quartino selected The Colony as its first home in Texas because of its friendly people, incomparable growth, culture, and diversity," said Quartino's General Manager, Erick Starke, who recently relocated his family from Chicago to The Colony. “Our goal is to serve up southern hospitality Italian style and create an unforgettable experience for our customers."
Quartino’s menu features Italian shared plates with regional specialities such as artisanal salami, housemade cheeses, Neapolitan-style pizza, handmade pasta, Aquerello risotto and seafood. The restaurant also offers an extensive wine list, classic craft cocktails, negronis, and housemade limoncello.
Quartino is owned and operated by Gibsons Restaurant Group, who chose to expand into Texas because of the area’s promising future. This is the first Quartino to open since the original opened in 2005 and is the latest location for Gibsons Restaurant Group.
“Quartino is known for its commitment to the highest quality, authentic Italian food and wine, a lively dining experience, and putting the customer first, and we are excited to bring this experience to North Texas," said Steve Lombardo, founder of Gibsons Restaurant Group.
Quartino is located at 5754 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056, directly behind and across the street from Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, and next to Thirsty Lion. Customers may make dining reservations at www.quartinoristorante.com.
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.