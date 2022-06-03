The Colony City Council will consider a resolution denying a requested utility rate change from Oncor, the city's contracted electricity provider, in its upcoming Tuesday meeting.
According to city documents, Oncor filed a request with The Colony and other cities requesting system-wide power transmission and distribution rates by over $250 million, which amounts to a roughly 4.5% increase of revenue for the company.
This, documents say, would entail an 11.2% increase of residential utility rates and a 1.6% increase in street lighting rates in The Colony. An increase of this sort would make a household in The Colony that uses 1,300 kilowatthours (kWh) per month pay an additional $6 for each billing cycle.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average residential electricity customer used roughly 893 kWh per month in 2020.
This is the first time Oncor has filed a request for a rate base change since 2017. Similar resolutions denying Oncor's request were filed by nearby cities such as Wylie and Princeton.
A spokesperson from Oncor could not immediately be reached for comment.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.