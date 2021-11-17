TC oaths

From left to right: Former Mayor Joe McCourry and Mayor Richard Boyer

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

Richard Boyer was sworn in as the new mayor of The Colony while Robyn Holtz and Judy Ensweiler were sworn in as new members of The Colony City Council.

The oaths of office were conducted in a Tuesday city council meeting by City Secretary Tina Stewart.

Boyer was a Place 2 councilman before running unopposed for mayor. Holtz ran for Boyer’s old seat against opponent Detrick DeBurr, who trailed Holtz by 16.34%. Ensweiler ran for Place 1 against Allen Harris, who lost by 23.72%.

“This is a really special night,” Boyer said after his predecessor, Joe McCourry, handed him the mayor’s gavel. “Thank you very much everyone for showing up tonight, and we’re going to start doing some business.”

Ensweiler’s predecessor, Kirk Mikulec, was also present at the meeting and preceding reception.  

