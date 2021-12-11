Bradley Thompson 12.11

37-year-old Bradley Thompson of Dallas (pictured) was shot multiple times in The Colony on May 17, police say.

 Courtesy of The Colony Police Department / Facebook

The search continues for an at-large homicide suspect who is connected to a May shooting that led to a man’s eventual death in The Colony. 

Denton County Crime Stoppers said in a Tuesday social media post that it is still searching for tips that can lead to arrests for 37-year-old Bradley Thompson’s shooting in The Colony. Police say Thompson was shot multiple times by an unidentified assailant in the 2800 block of Painted Lake Circle on May 17 at 2:29 a.m.

Thompson died from his injuries on July 12, police said.

Those with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect are asked to contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 and cite case number 2021-7958. A cash reward of $1,000 is being offered for such information. 

