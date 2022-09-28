The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and approve several replats, site plans, and hold a public hearing on a new business.
Within the Consent Agenda this week, the Commission carried two motions for replat items. The first item was a replat for an addition to Grandscape, which consists of 63.26 acres located north of Plano Parkway and east of Destination Drive within the NFM-Grandscape Planned Development. The second item was a replat for a 0.414 acre tract located east of Main Street and south of E. Lake Highlands Drive in the General Retail and Heavy Commercial Zoning Districts.
The only public hearing item this week was the discussion and consideration of making a recommendation to City Council regarding the approval of a Specific Use Permit to allow an approximately 750 square foot Health and Wellness store known as “The Green Room” to be located at 6805 Main Street, Suite 120 within the Shopping Center Zoning District and Gateway Overlay District.
The shop would be within the Oaks Village Shopping Center and sell health and wellness products that include CBD, CBN and CBG, and CBDA products. Site development for the store would remain unchanged. The motion for the health and wellness store was carried.
The Discussion Items for the night included a Site Plan for “Tribute Lakeside Park and Marina” and a Site Plan for “Worldsprings.” The first item would be a 25-acre park and marina located on Lake Lewisville and west of the intersection of Castlebridge and Bridge Lane within The Tribute Community. The second item would be a pool resort consisting of approximately 12,720 square-feet of mineral spa pools, on an approximately 10.3 acre tract located north of Plano Parkway and east of Destination Drive within the NFM-Grandscape Planned Development.
The applicant for the Tribute Lakeside Park proposed the development of an 11-acre park with an 801 slip area (15 acres). The park portion is intended to be under a public classification, offering amenities to the public, but the Corps, the City, and the marina operators have conditions in place the public would need to follow.
Onsite features for the park will include 467 paved parking spaces, unpaved special event parking, a sand volleyball court, horseshoes, a bocce ball court, ping pong tables, and picnic tables. There will also be a stage, a special event area, a restroom building, and path connections to concrete trails and walkways to the marina gateways.
For the marina, there will be a store, a deli with covered patio, a boat club and boat rentals, a fuel dock, public and private restrooms, private showers, and a waste pump-out station. The motion for the Tribute Lakeside Park and Marina was carried.
The applicant for “Worldsprings” proposed the development of the pool resort offering mineral spa pools intended to offer specific mineral calibrations to provide numerous benefits to pool occupants. The resort would consist of six different pods of 10 spa pools each approximately 3,000 gallons to accommodate 10 to 12 adults at a time.
Within the resort will also be a cafe, bar, remote food service facilities, 12 massage treatment rooms and two sauna rooms. The motion for “Worldsprings” was carried.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
