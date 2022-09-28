The Colony Water Tower

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and approve several replats, site plans, and hold a public hearing on a new business.

Within the Consent Agenda this week, the Commission carried two motions for replat items. The first item was a replat for an addition to Grandscape, which consists of 63.26 acres located north of Plano Parkway and east of Destination Drive within the NFM-Grandscape Planned Development. The second item was a replat for a 0.414 acre tract located east of Main Street and south of E. Lake Highlands Drive in the General Retail and Heavy Commercial Zoning Districts.

Development Plan for the Tribute Lakeside Park and Marina.

