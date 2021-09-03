The Colony first responders will host a ceremony on Saturday commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
A memorial ceremony will be held at the front entrance of The Colony’s Fire Station No. 4, with auditory cues happening at 7:46 a.m., 8:03 a.m. and 8:37 a.m. to commemorate the attacks that took place at the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers and the Pentagon, respectively.
A “Tolling of the Bell” will then take place at 8:59 a.m. to denote the South Tower’s collapse, followed by another tone at 9:07 a.m. to memorialize United Airlines Flight 93’s crash in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The domestic flight was en route to Washington D.C. when passengers breached the cockpit.
Before the ceremony reaches its conclusion, a final “Tolling of the Bell” will commence at 9:28 a.m. in observance of the collapse of the North Tower.
While this ceremony is a longstanding tradition in The Colony, this will be the first to be hosted since the completion of Fire House No. 4’s 9/11 Memorial Park, which was officially opened in February 2020. That year, a public ceremony was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
