911

Pictured: a 2019 ceremony in The Colony wherein a piece of steel from the World Trade Center was placed on a stand in front of Fire Station No. 4 in The Colony

 Chris Roark / staff photo

The Colony first responders will host a ceremony on Saturday commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

A memorial ceremony will be held at the front entrance of The Colony’s Fire Station No. 4, with auditory cues happening at 7:46 a.m., 8:03 a.m. and 8:37 a.m. to commemorate the attacks that took place at the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers and the Pentagon, respectively.

A “Tolling of the Bell” will then take place at 8:59 a.m. to denote the South Tower’s collapse, followed by another tone at 9:07 a.m. to memorialize United Airlines Flight 93’s crash in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The domestic flight was en route to Washington D.C. when passengers breached the cockpit.

Before the ceremony reaches its conclusion, a final “Tolling of the Bell” will commence at 9:28 a.m. in observance of the collapse of the North Tower.

While this ceremony is a longstanding tradition in The Colony, this will be the first to be hosted since the completion of Fire House No. 4’s 9/11 Memorial Park, which was officially opened in February 2020. That year, a public ceremony was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments