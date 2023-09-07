During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, council held its fifth and final public hearing to take input on short-term rentals, after several months of discussion.
Several residents of The Colony came to speak during the meeting, several of which disagreed with the council's potential decision to regulate short-term rentals. Short-term rental operators spoke about how they felt they were being punished even though they have never had disturbances or issues with their short-term rental properties.
“We don’t want to necessarily punish people that are doing it right, but there are people that are not that we want to address,” The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer said. “I appreciate the input from the side of someone who allows people to use a house in this manner.”
Councilmember David Terre said it’s not the city’s intention to take away the rights of short-term rental operators, but to act in the best interest of its citizens and protect The Colony’s quality of life.
Homeowners also spoke during the public hearing and expressed concerns about disturbances happening in their neighborhoods when it comes to short-term rentals. One local homeowner said that she is hoping the city will put rules in place that require minimum length of stay, maximum number of occupants to two per bedroom, and maximum number of vehicles parked to one vehicle per bedroom in the garage and driveway, to name a few.
Councilmember Perry Schrag said that short-term rentals in single family zoning districts are not compatible and that it all comes down to “preserving the characteristics of a neighborhood.”
“When a resident moves into a neighborhood that's single family zoned, they expect certain characteristics and the unfortunate thing is that when you have a short-term rental, when you introduce it into the neighborhood, it just adds another element… and develops into a lack of community feel,” Schrag said. “It’s not necessarily good for the long-term health of the neighborhood.”
Between now and the next meeting where council will discuss short-term rentals, any suggestions or topics that councilmembers are looking to consider modifying need to be submitted before the meeting. There will be no more public hearings and the next short-term rental discussion is yet to be determined.
“Some of the things we’ve heard from a lot of the operators are some of the things that we may consider or be something that they would support as well in order to get the bad operators out, not only to reduce their competition, but to really uplift the reputation of what they’re doing,” Mayor Boyer said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
