Grandscape Wheel grand opening

Mayor Joe McCourry speaking at a Wednesday grand opening for The Colony's Grandscape Wheel

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

A grand opening ceremony was held in The Colony’s Grandscape development Wednesday evening for the Grandscape Wheel, a 180-foot ferris wheel that currently stands as the tallest structure in the city.

This grand opening ceremony came over one month after the wheel’s Sept. 10 soft opening. Mayor Joe McCourry gave a brief speech before participating in a ribbon cutting. His imminent successor, Mayor-elect Richard Boyer, was also in attendance, along with other city officials.

