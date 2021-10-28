A grand opening ceremony was held in The Colony’s Grandscape development Wednesday evening for the Grandscape Wheel, a 180-foot ferris wheel that currently stands as the tallest structure in the city.
This grand opening ceremony came over one month after the wheel’s Sept. 10 soft opening. Mayor Joe McCourry gave a brief speech before participating in a ribbon cutting. His imminent successor, Mayor-elect Richard Boyer, was also in attendance, along with other city officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.