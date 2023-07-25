Five Star Complex.jpeg

The Colony Five Star Complex.

 Courtesy of Visit Irving

The City of The Colony has entered into a partnership with The Athletic Club (TAC) to provide new and enhanced recreational, sports, fitness and entertainment programming at the The Colony Five Star Complex.

Starting Sept. 1, 2023, TAC, a Dallas-based sports facility and sports management company, will begin to provide field renovations, elevated sports and entertainment, and indoor facility enhancement to The Colony Five Star Complex. The city of The Colony was approached by TAC in Aug. 2022 after meeting with one of the complex’s baseball tournament operators.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

