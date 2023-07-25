The City of The Colony has entered into a partnership with The Athletic Club (TAC) to provide new and enhanced recreational, sports, fitness and entertainment programming at the The Colony Five Star Complex.
Starting Sept. 1, 2023, TAC, a Dallas-based sports facility and sports management company, will begin to provide field renovations, elevated sports and entertainment, and indoor facility enhancement to The Colony Five Star Complex. The city of The Colony was approached by TAC in Aug. 2022 after meeting with one of the complex’s baseball tournament operators.
“This partnership is exciting for us because of the improvements and enhancements that TAC will bring to the Five Star Complex,” said The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer. “Our residents will benefit from additional sports and events that will take place here — without any increases to our taxpayers.”
Located at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony Five Star Complex sits on 80 acres and is home to five baseball fields, six soccer fields, two football fields and two softball fields. In addition to managing the complex’s operations, The Athletic Club’s five-year development plan includes the construction of a new, tech-enabled indoor multi-use sports facility to be housed on the existing acreage and is scheduled to open by 2025.
The indoor facility will include a restaurant and host a wide range of sports events including basketball, pickleball, volleyball, cheerleading, martial arts, and table tennis, as well as non-sporting events such as conferences, expos, film festivals, graduations, and scholastic competitions.
“The Colony has become a destination location for Texans as well as regional and national travelers, and once fully redeveloped, The Athletic Club will be yet another great reason to come to town,” said Mayor Boyer.
The Athletic Club will soon be releasing a Fall 2023 schedule, which will include baseball tournaments, 3-on-3 outdoor basketball, 7v7 football, fitness challenges and bootcamps, kids and adult soccer, kickball, frisbee, and entertainment and community events. There will also be two robust concession stands featuring chef-inspired meals and other options that allow guests to eat like an athlete or fan.
“We are committed to actively supporting The Colony’s schools, parks and recreational programs, and many inclusive community initiatives." said Eric Woerner, TAC’s co-founder and president who brings 25 years of business, restaurant management and hospitality experience.
The Colony Five Star Complex will continue to be home to the city's special events, including American Heroes and Liberty by the Lake. The Veterans Memorial, playgrounds and walking trails will also remain open to the public.
Joining Woerner on The Athletic Club’s leadership and ownership team are seasoned sports, operations and management professionals including Deric Salser, a 30-year architectural designer and real estate developer, and Fran Harris, an NCAA and WNBA champion, Shark Tank alum, and 30-year sports marketing, sports management and sports media professional.
“While our primary objective is to construct facilities that host competitive and prestigious high school, college, professional and even invitation-only championships, we also place great importance on fostering active grassroots participation from local youth and adult, while creating unforgettable experiences that align with The Colony and TAC brands,” said Woerner.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
