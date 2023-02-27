Priscilla Schubert is the Special Events Supervisor for The Colony where she comes up with new ideas for events and encourages people from across the metroplex to come see what the city has to offer. When she’s not working, Schubert spends time with her family, reading, playing with her three fluffy cats, or drinking iced coffee.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am coming to The Colony from Cleburne, Texas where I was the Museum Educator for the Cleburne Railroad Museum and Layland Museum. I’m married and the proud mother to three fluffy cats.
What do you do in your role as Special Events Supervisor for The Colony?
I plan the events for the city. This includes creating new events and keeping traditional ones going! Planning the events is really just coordinating the logistics.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love getting to come up with new ideas for events that we hope will fill a need or desire in the community and encourage people all around to come see what The Colony has to offer!
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about doing things efficiently and working to make our budget stretch as far as it can.
Who or what inspires you?
I have been inspired and encouraged by so many people! I’m inspired by my favorite professor I had in college who works with excellence to instill a love of history into his students. I want to be what Dr. Williams is to history to the events here in The Colony! I’m also inspired by my predecessor, Lindsey Stansell, who worked to make the events here in The Colony affordable and fun for the community.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
I love the library! They have so many great books and movies to check out, and I love that they have a Library of Things!
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to spend time with my family, read, play with my cats, and drink iced coffee.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
During my time at the museums I realized how much I enjoyed putting things together for people to come out and enjoy. With event planning you get to see the fruits of your labor and that includes what you would want to change to make the event even better the next time!
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
My favorite books are “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Millard and “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis. They both blew my mind in very different ways!
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope to put practices in place that can make our events run even smoother and be more beneficial to the town.
