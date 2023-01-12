The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission held a brief meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to conduct a public hearing to amend the use chart for car wash and auto laundry services.
The Colony City Council observed an increased interest in the development of car wash and auto laundry uses within the city. With the consideration of potential future locations, proximity of those sites to similar existing uses, and concern of the market absorption of such uses, the council requested an evaluation of the zoning ordinance to determine the appropriateness of the review process for these uses.
After this request, staff began to review the zoning ordinance and found that it provides no restriction on the number of car wash and auto laundry facilities within a specific location and are permitted by right in a majority of the non-residential districts within the city. According to staff, the site requires land development review and no zoning or land use determinations are made.
Records reflect five car wash establishments citywide, three and a potential fourth are within the approximately mile stretch between South Colony Blvd. and Memorial Drive. In light of these findings, staff brought forward an amendment to the ordinance that requires specific-use permit approval for these establishment types.
Car wash and auto laundry uses are defined as “a facility for the washing and/or steam cleaning of passenger automobiles (including self-service operation), operating either as a separate facility or when installed and operated in conjunction with another use, including gas service station, and which installation includes equipment customarily associated with an auto laundry and is installed solely for the purpose of washing and cleaning of automobiles.”
The specific-use permit review considers that “certain uses because of their nature and existing location are not appropriate for categorizing into specific zoning districts,” according to staff consideration.
In authorizing a specific-use permit, the planning and zoning commission may recommend and the city council may impose additional reasonable conditions necessary to protect the public interest and welfare of the community, including a time period for which a specific use permit is valid.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval for the motion to require specific use permits for car wash and auto laundry services. This item will also go before the city council in the coming weeks.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
