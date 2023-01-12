The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission held a brief meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to conduct a public hearing to amend the use chart for car wash and auto laundry services.

The Colony City Council observed an increased interest in the development of car wash and auto laundry uses within the city. With the consideration of potential future locations, proximity of those sites to similar existing uses, and concern of the market absorption of such uses, the council requested an evaluation of the zoning ordinance to determine the appropriateness of the review process for these uses.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

