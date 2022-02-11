The Colony entered the final week of the regular season sitting in good position in the playoff race.
At the same time, the Cougars were not officially in and they did not want to leave their fate in anybody else’s hands.
The Colony secured its playoff berth on Friday, and it did so in dramatic fashion, edging 10-5A champion Lovejoy for a 45-44 overtime road victory to secure its spot in the postseason.
The Cougars improve to 9-4 in district play and 17-13 overall heading into the 10-5A finale on Tuesday at Prosper Rock Hill.
After a back-and-forth four quarters, the overtime period was no different, with the teams trading punches.
Both teams had their chances in the extra frame, but it was the Leopards who were holding on to a two-point lead late when The Colony came through in the clutch, as Jahyden Davis knocked down a 3-pointer with six seconds left and that proved to be the difference in the one-point win.
“It went back and forth and both teams had chances,” The Colony head coach Cleve Ryan said. “We were down one and fouled them … they made one of two to make it a two-point game and we got the ball to Jahyden Davis and hit the three."
The Colony dropped a hard-fought 70-61 decision to the Leopards in the first meeting, but sent an early message that things would be different on Friday.
The team got an emotional boost when student manager Shane King suited up for the first time this season, and with Lovejoy’s cooperation, scored the first two points of the game and that helped energize his teammates as they jumped to a 17-8 lead after the opening quarter.
The Cougars maintained the advantage heading to the fourth quarter, but they knew Lovejoy would not go down without a fight and that was the case in the final frame, as the Leopards reeled off a 12-4 run to tie it at 38-38 and sent it to overtime.
“I just told them this was our last game in this gym this season and so we get a little extra time to play in our gym,” Ryan said. “I just wanted to relax them and try to make it fun.”
Davis paced a balanced The Colony offense with 13 points, Jaidyn Cotton scored 11 and Grayson Ryan was also in double figures with 10.
The regular season comes to an end on Tuesday and though the playoff field is set, there are questions that need to be answered.
The Cougars left the court sporting a 9-4 record in 10-5A, putting them in a tie for third place with McKinney North and just one game behind second-place Prosper Rock Hill (10-3), who they will play on the road on Tuesday.
If The Colony is able to knock off Rock Hill, it could set the stage for a three-way tie in the standings, which would call tiebreakers into effect and might even result in additional games.
This was the second overtime victory in the last two weeks for the Cougars, who were also able to pull out a 57-55 win against Princeton on Jan. 28.
Showing the ability to come through in the clutch against playoff teams is a good trait to develop at this stage of the season and The Colony is hoping it lays the foundation for what is to come with the start of the postseason on Feb. 21-22.
“Anytime you play an overtime game, it is going to help you to have experience in that situation, especially if you can win them,” coach Ryan said. “I told them that we had one more game left, and now we have at least two more games left, and if they play the way they are capable, we can win any game we play. There are a lot of good teams in this area, but if we going out and play our game, that is going to give us an opportunity to win.”
