On Wednesday, The Colony's Jayda Coleman was on her laptop conducting a virtual interview when two people walked out with a trophy and a banner to present to the recent graduate.
It wasn’t just any trophy or banner.
Surrounded by friends, family and coaches, the superstar shortstop was presented with one of the highest honors in all of high school softball, having been named the 2019-20 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year.
“The first thing I did when they showed me National Player of the Year, I asked, ‘National?' They said, ‘Yes,'” Coleman said. “I went into tears. I can’t believe that it happened.”
It was the second notable award from Gatorade that the incoming Oklahoma signee has won in the last two weeks, having earned the 2019-20 Gatorade Texas Softball Player of the Year on May 28.
The 5-foot-10 shortstop and left-handed pitcher was one of only two high school athletes on the 2019 USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team that won the U19 World Championships in August. Coleman compiled a .432 batting average and a .510 on-base percentage with 13 steals for Team USA.
Through a 15-3-1 start by the Lady Cougars this spring, Coleman batted .717 with 42 runs scored, 41 steals, 29 RBI and 10 triples. Taking over the team's starting pitcher for the first time in her high school career, she also was 12-0 in the circle with a 0.89 ERA along with 75 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched before the season was cancelled.
A three-time MaxPreps First Team All-American, Coleman concluded her prep softball career with 279 hits, 261 runs scored, 209 stolen bases and a .702 batting average. Coleman had broken the Dallas-area record for most runs in a career, but she needed just four more runs to break the state record and eight more runs to break the national record when her high school career was cut short because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Coleman helped to lead The Colony to its first state softball title in 2017 and this year’s senior class posted a record of 111-21-2 over the last four years.
“I’ve put in a lot of work these last four years,” she said. “To be so close (to have the national record), it was a little disappointing. But, to win these awards the last several weeks has made up for it.”
Coleman said she is grateful to celebrate the award with her family, including her mother Deana, who was her head coach at The Colony, as well as her father, Cedric, who also coached her.
Coleman returns to the softball field next Tuesday when she and recent The Colony graduates Jodee Duncan and Texas Tech signee Jacee Hamlin will compete in the DFW FastPitch All-Star Game at Warren Sports Complex in Frisco.
A member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Coleman volunteers on behalf of PALS, which works with special needs children. She also participates in helping youth competitors train for the Special Olympics in addition to serving as an instructor in the Texas Glory club organization. Coleman had a 3.63 GPA at The Colony.
Coleman is part of a stellar 2020 recruiting class for four–time national champion Oklahoma that also includes 2019-20 Gatorade California Softball Player of the Year Tiare Jennings (infield) and pitcher Nicole May who was named the recipient of the same award for the 2018-19 season.
“(Oklahoma coach) Patty Gasso is the best recruiter,” Coleman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.