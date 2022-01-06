The Colony is beginning to find its footing under the direction of first-year head coach Lindsey Pouncy.
The Lady Cougars have won five straight games after starting the season 1-7, which included five consecutive wins in the Frisco Centennial Tournament.
A big reason behind The Colony’s recent turnaround has been the play of junior forward Aaliyah Brown. Averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds, she led the Lady Cougars to wins over McKinney Boyd, Naaman Forest, Frisco Centennial, Lake Highlands and Frisco Wakeland. Brown recorded a double-double in The Colony’s 57-37 win over McKinney Boyd, finishing with 16 points and a whopping 27 rebounds.
Brown was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 38% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Salese Blow (Plano), Brandon Hardison (Plano East), Avery Jackson, Jr. (Frisco Memorial) and Jasmyn Lott (Frisco Memorial).
SLM: The Colony went 5-1 at the Frisco Centennial Tournament last week, and gave state-ranked Coppell quite the battle in the first half. What was clicking for your team in Frisco?
AB: We’ve been through a lot this whole season, and I guess this tournament was a peak for us, and I’m hoping that it will go up from here. I think we all work really well as a team, and we showed what The Colony can do.
SLM: In The Colony’s 57-37 win over McKinney Boyd, you recorded 27 rebounds. Did you look at the stat sheet after the game?
AB: I didn’t look at the stat sheet after the game. I didn’t think that I even had 27 rebounds. Someone told me and I didn’t really believe them. I was just told to box out and get every single one. That’s what I was thinking that entire time, and that’s what I did.
SLM: The Colony is under the direction of first-year head coach Lindsey Pouncy, who spent last season as an assistant coach at Hebron and the previous seven at Marcus. What does she bring to the program?
AB: She holds us accountable whenever something is wrong, and she holds her word and lifts us up when we need it. She’s a completely different coach than anybody that I’ve had before. She’s amazing and I’m really glad that we have her.
SLM: What are your team’s expectations?
AB: To keep going up and to take no steps back and keep working together as a team and doing all of the little things that we can to get those dubs.
SLM: How did you get into basketball?
AB: I watched a lot of NBA when I was younger, and I wasn't in other off-season activities when I was in middle school. So, I decided to join basketball, and it was a sport that I really have come to love.
SLM: Staying on the topic of the NBA, who is your favorite professional athlete(s)?
AB: A’ja Wilson and Kevin Durant. They’re both my favorite basketball players. Durant plays forward like I do, and I’ve watched him ever since he was with OKC. He’s just an amazing player.
