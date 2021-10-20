The Colony third-year running back Kamden Wesley returned from injury last week and posted career highs with 384 rushing yards and six touchdowns, leading the Cougars to a much-needed 50-36 victory over Frisco Heritage.
Wesley ran for his sixth touchdown of the ballgame with one second remaining on a 44-yard run and helped The Colony improve to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in District 5-5A Division I. The Cougars rushed for 509 yards as a team while attempting just two passes.
“I was just trying to get the dub,” Wesley said. “It’s all about business. I was just trying to do it for my family.”
Wesley was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 44% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Carter Whitefield (McKinney Boyd), Ryan Brubaker (Flower Mound), Nati Enright (Frisco Wakeland) and Michael Ibukun-Okeyode (Rowlett).
Did you know?
SLM: What made you want to be a running back?
KW: It’s all in the family, because my dad has been a running back. My grandpa has been a running back. I like to put up yards and score touchdowns. My dad played at Lancaster then moved to East Texas. My grandpa played at Lancaster, too.
SLM: If you want to compare your running style to any NFL running backs, which one would it be?
KW: I would say Ezekiel Elliott or Saquon Barkley. My nickname is actually “Baby Saquon” because they said that I run like him. I run hard and run with speed and have that vision.
SLM: Last year, your team missed the playoffs on a coin flip. Describe the feeling and what it has done to motivate this team.
KW: It hurt. We really feed off that coin flip every game. We play every game like it is our last game. We feel like that we’re still going through COVID. You don’t know if it is coming back. You’re got to play every game like it is your last.
SLM: The Colony plays Frisco Independence on Thursday in a game that will have huge playoff implications. The Cougars are tied with Frisco Reedy for fourth place in the 5-5A Division I standings and maintain a one-game lead over Frisco Independence. Talk about the importance of the game.
KW: It’s pretty big to us and we’ve got to come out with the win because we want to make the playoffs.
