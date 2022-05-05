It's been quite the week for The Colony softball team.
The Colony posted a two-game sweep of Reedy to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and earn a berth in the area round against Creekview.
Junior Madison Levsey was a big reason why The Colony was crowned bi-district champion. In Game 1, she hit an inside-the-park home run, threw out the potential game-winning run at home plate and had the go-ahead RBI sacrifice fly. In Game 2, Levsey hit a home run and drew two walks.
Levsey was named Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 34% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Aniyah Bigam (Newman Smith), Alexa Hanish (Flower Mound Marcus), Kendrick Smallwood (Mesquite Poteet) and Madelyn Muller (Frisco Memorial).
Did you know?
SLM: What did it mean for The Colony to sweep Frisco Reedy in bi-district and earn its first playoff series win since 2019?
ML: It meant a lot. Last year, we got into the playoffs and lost in the first round, and then my freshman year, having it get taken away because of COVID. We're a stacked team. Reedy was a very good team. But we're trying to go far. We all worked together and we never stopped fighting. That's what meant the most. Reedy kept pushing and we pushed back and we ended up winning.
SLM: You had an inside-the-park home run in Game 1 against Reedy. What do you remember about that home run?
ML: It meant a lot because we were trailing by one run and were trying to get that one run on the board. Of course, I couldn't do it without my team and them supporting me. I was just trying to get that run on the board and I wasn't stopping.
SLM: Have you always played second base?
ML: I play shortstop for my travel team. But for my high school team, I have always played second base since my freshman year. My freshman year, I played with Jayda (Coleman), and it was a great learning opportunity for me. I just adapted to where I was put.
SLM: How did you get into softball?
ML: I think I was 7, and it was The Colony Rec. I got in because Payton Blanco and Kaitlyn Moeller and I were all friends. We all started playing rec together, and Payton's dad, Mike Blanco, was the head coach. Then we went to select ball to American Freedom, and it all just started from there.
SLM: Describe your pregame routine.
ML: We are very superstitious. We always have the same routine. We always run first. During stretching and agility, we are always in the same line.
SLM: Who is your favorite college or professional athlete?
ML: Sis Bates, who played shortstop for Washington. Her energy is crazy good. She's a role model for shortstops because she has the quickest transition that I've ever seen. Her range is crazy and she can make plays that I've never seen anyone else make.
