The Colony softball team is well on its way to earning an 11th consecutive playoff berth, and senior pitcher Tamya Waiters has had plenty to do with the Lady Cougars’ success.
Waiters, who transferred to The Colony from Lewisville last summer, led the Lady Cougars to a 2-0 record for the week of March 28-April 2. In The Colony’s 17-1 win over Lovejoy on April 1, she recorded 10 strikeouts in four innings, and at the plate, went 3-of-4 with three RBIs. In the Lady Cougars’ 7-2 victory over Denison on March 29, Waiters tossed seven innings, striking out eight while yielding just two runs on five hits.
Waiters was named Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 39% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Lexi Lee (Frisco), William Heidman (Frisco Wakeland), Angela Hamilton (Prosper) and Lucy Crowder (Hebron).
Did you know?
SLM: You transferred to The Colony from Lewisville last summer. How has the transition been?
TW: It’s been awesome. The girls are so welcoming and so are the coaches. I feel like I fit right in and have really embraced me. I think that’s why I’ve been able to perform so well.
SLM: When you go out to pitch, what is your mindset on the mound?
TW: I try not to think too much because I don’t want to get into my head. But really, just attack the zone and trust my defense.
SLM: The Colony is on pace to clinch a playoff berth for an 11th straight season. What do you like about the way the team is playing?
TW: The longer we play, the better we play. If we go to the playoffs, we’re going to be there for a while. They fight and they’re such a tight-knit team. That’s carries them. They want to win for each other.
SLM: Were you always a pitcher? Or did you previously play a different position?
TW: I played shortstop for the longest time, and then I wanted to pitch. So, I started to pitch, and that’s what I wanted to do.
SLM: You have signed with Florida A&M University to play collegiate softball. What did you like about the school and the Rattlers’ softball program?
TW: I loved how close the athletic program is. Everybody supports each other so well and play hard for each other. And I love the environment that the softball team has.
SLM: Do you have a favorite pregame meal?
TW: We love Jersey Mike’s. Me and the girls always go to Jersey Mike’s or Smoothie King. That’s where me and the girls go before a game. I don’t have a pregame warm-up song, but we just play whatever we want and we just always vibe out because we’re so excited to play.
SLM: Who is your favorite athlete?
TW: Odicci Alexander from James Madison is definitely one of my favorites. And then Mary Iakopo from Texas for the same reason. They’re both just so competitive and so passionate about the game.
