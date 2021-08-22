Last season ushered in big changes on both sides of the ball for The Colony.
Not only did the Cougars play with 17 new starters, they also switched from a spread offense to a ground-and-pound approach under first-year offensive coordinator Caleb Hunt, while on defense, operated in a base 3-4 under the guidance of first-year defensive coordinator Anthony King.
New starters and all, The Colony found itself in the hunt for a playoff berth all the way until the end. The Cougars defeated Reedy, 31-14, in the final game of the regular season but lost in a coin flip to Wakeland immediately following the game.
With 16 returning starters – eight on offense and eight on defense – head coach Rudy Rangel, who is entering his 17th season with the team and 15th as head coach, believes that all of that experience should help his Cougars to contend for an eighth playoff berth over the last nine years.
One of the biggest strengths of this year’s team will be its offensive line. Seniors Henry Keeler and William Wallis, juniors Josh Cochran and Christian Cummings and sophomore John Said opened running lanes for an offense that averaged 4.6 yards per carry a year ago. Tailback Kam Wesley led the way with 7.2 yards per carry despite battling injuries, and he’ll be joined in the backfield by senior Robert Veasley Jr.
The Cougars will start a different quarterback for the third straight season, with senior Dylan Corbin taking over under center for alum Jonathan Roberson. Senior Shafiq Taylor is the main target in the passing game with 440 receiving yards a year ago and will double as a shutdown cornerback.
Taylor is one of three returning all-district selections on defense for The Colony, along with senior defensive end Colby Cox and senior outside linebacker Khylon Whitehurst.
Senior linebackers Caden Chaulk and Joisah Cruz will lead the middle of the Cougar defense, while senior Trevor Surgeson is expected to team with Taylor in the secondary.
